APTA taps McCarragher as vice president for Government Affairs

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) has announced the appointment of Capitol Hill veteran Ward W. McCarragher as vice president of Government Affairs, effective April 9.

He has served for the past two decades as majority/minority chief counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, APTA said.

"We are very pleased that Ward is joining APTA to lead our government affairs efforts," said Paul P. Skoutelas, APTA president and CEO. "His experience and expertise will be an asset as we work with Congress and the Administration to advance public transportation."

McCarragher also previously served as minority counsel for the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and the Subcommittee on Economic Development and Public Buildings.

His prior roles have allowed him to be directly involved in negotiating, drafting and supporting each of the public transit titles of the surface transportation legislation for the past 25 years, beginning with TEA 21 and including the FAST Act, APTA said.

McCarragher is succeeding Robert Healy, who is retiring after 29 years with APTA. Healy will stay involved until June to help enable a smooth transition, the association said.

"Rob has been a stalwart advocate for the public transportation industry," Skoutelas said. "We thank him for his decades of service and will miss his wit and wisdom."