Caltrain honored for Los Gatos Creek Project

Caltrain's Los Gatos Creek Bridge Replacement Project has been recognized with the Construction Management Association of America's (CMAA) Northern California Project Achievement Award in the transportation category.

The award recognizes excellence in construction management, officials said. The project brought the Los Gatos Creek Bridge up to current safety standards while protecting local wildlife.

The project concept was initially developed in 2010, when officials recognized the old bridge would have to be replaced to maintain safe rail operations and meet seismic safety standards.

"This project shows Caltrain's dedication to modernizing its system and promoting rider safety while at the same time protecting our environment," said San Jose Councilperson and Caltrain Joint Powers Board Member Dev Davis, in whose district the project was located. "Congratulations to Caltrain and their team of consultants for a job well done."

Caltrain said the $20.8 million project was made complex by the presence of wildlife including Chinook and Steelhead Salmon and the California Red-Legged Frog, which use the creek as a breeding and spawning ground.

The needs of the wildlife required the project work to take place between June and October, mandating that special measures be taken to protect the habitat, officials said.

Work kicked off in November of 2016 and was completed in December of 2017. The project has made the corridor safer, improved operations at the San Jose Diridon Station, reduced delays caused by a lack of siding and will be necessary to accommodate the electrified system that is scheduled to launch in 2022.