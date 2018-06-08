D’Orazio to WSP transit and rail

In her new role, D'Orazio, a senior vice president based in the New York office, will provide leadership and direction for the firm's transit and rail business. She will be responsible for increasing the firm's transit and rail revenue, enhancing marketing capabilities and strengthening relationships with clients. She will also provide strategic and tactical advice to WSP clients on a wide range of transit and rail issues including, project delivery, management and operations.

D'Orazio has three decades of management and analytical design experience on highway, railroad and transit projects. She has provided technical oversight and managed project staff, with full responsibility for quality, safety, financial performance, and schedule. She is experienced in formulating and managing quality assurance/quality control projects.

D'Orazio most recently worked at AECOM as senior vice president, deputy transportation leader and transit rail market segment leader for the New York metropolitan area. In that role, she was responsible for providing leadership and strategic guidance for the firm's transit and rail market. She was instrumental in the management of large capital projects, including the Second Avenue Subway, Moynihan Station, the Gateway Program, and several projects for the Long Island Rail Road.

"With her proven performance in the management of transit and rail operations, Julie D'Orazio is the perfect choice to enhance and grow WSP's leading position in this market," said Joseph G. Pulicare, president of U.S. transportation and infrastructure for WSP USA. "I'm confident that under Julie's leadership, we will continue our preeminence in the planning, design and management of transit and rail projects."