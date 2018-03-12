EllisDon team awarded Stouffville Corridor Project contract

A rendering of what an upgraded GO station will look like along the Stouffville Corridor

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have awarded a fixed-price contract of CA$254.5 million (US$198.3 million) to EllisDon Transit Infrastructure (EDTI) to design, build and finance the Stouffville Corridor Stations Improvement project.

The work is part of the province's GO Regional Express Rail (RER) program, officials noted.

Members of the EDTI team include:

EllisDon Capital Inc. as the applicant lead

Construction: EllisDon Civil Ltd.

Design: WSP / MMM

Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.

Officials said EDTI was chosen as the successful proponent as the result of an open and competitive procurement process, which was overseen by a third party fairness monitor.

The improvement project entails upgrades to tracks, platforms with canopies and added customer connections and amenities at the Milliken, Agincourt and Unionville GO stations along the Stouffville Corridor.

Crews will also construct a grade separation at Steeles Avenue, with a railway overpass bridge, officials said.

The improvements to the Stouffville GO corridor is part of a system-wide plan to improve overall GO Transit service, including the delivery of GO RER.

EDTI plans to begin design work this month, with construction set for September 2018 and substantial completion planned by December 2020.