Eng named LIRR president

MTA Chairman Joseph J. Lhota and MTA Managing Director Veronique "Ronnie" Hakim announced the appointment April 12. Eng succeeds Patrick Nowakowski, who resigned as as LIRR president after nearly four years in the position.

Eng joined the MTA in March 2017 as chief operating officer (COO). In his role as COO, Eng led major initiatives throughout the MTA's agencies with an emphasis on innovation, technology, safety and reliability, MTA said.

The transportation authority said Eng also played an essential role in the delivery of MTA's $29.5 billion capital program for 2015-2019.

From October 2017 to January 2018, Eng also held the title of acting president for New York City Transit.

"Phil has shown exceptional leadership and dedication during his time at the MTA, and I know he will bring his enthusiasm for developing a world-class transportation system to the LIRR," Lhota said. "With 35 years of experience in the New York transportation sector, I couldn't imagine anyone better suited for this position at this crucial time as we work toward creating a robust future for the commuter rail."

Hakim noted Eng's ability to quickly assess challenges and find solutions as another strong suit.

"We look forward to working with him in his new role," she said.

"My life's work has centered on conceptualizing the best possible options to make transportation options more reliable, allowing commuters to get where they need to go safely and quickly," Eng said. "I am honored to be chosen to lead the LIRR and its team of talented women and men as we work together to make the daily experience on the trains a better one. The transformational infrastructure projects that are underway, along with the implementation of the Performance Improvement Plan, will make a lasting impact on the region's quality of life and economy."

Prior to joining MTA, Eng began his career in public service at New York State Department of Transportation in 1983 as a junior engineer, eventually working his way up to the role of executive deputy commissioner.

An alumnus of Cooper Union, Eng received his Bachelor of Engineering degree and is a licensed professional engineer in New York. He is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.