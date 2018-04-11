Funding boost for Montreal metro Blue Line extension

Canadian prime minister, Mr Justin Trudeau, and the premier of Quebec, Mr Phillippe Couillard, announced on April 9 that federal and provincial funding will be made available for the extension of the Montreal metro Blue Line from Saint-Michel to Anjou.

The two governments will each provide $CA16M ($US 12.6M) to develop the business case for the $CA3.9B extension, while Quebec will invest a further $CA330M to take the project forward.

These funds will enable the launch of property acquisition; development of technical specifications; completion of a new project value analysis; an independent review of costs, risks and the implementation timeline; and establishment of a project office.

The final division of costs between the federal and provincial governments will be determined following the completion of the business case.

Subject to the finalisation of funding, the five-station extension is expected to open in 2016.