HNTB hires Zeyad Alkaisi as senior project manager

HNTB Corporation (HNTB) has brought on Zeyad Alkaisi, CCM, as a rail transit senior project manager and associate vice president.

Based in the firm's Empire State Building offices in New York City, Alkaisi is a member of HNTB's program management and construction management practice, leading project teams that work with transit clients in the New York and New Jersey region.

"Zeyad's diverse combination of leadership and project experience for complex rail transit projects further strengthens HNTB's services to transit agencies as they continue to improve their overburdened systems," said Phil Brake, PE, HNTB Northeast Division president.

Alkaisi has more than three decades of experience with New York City Transit. His experience in capital program management includes having served as vice president for program services, deputy vice president for program controls and senior director for strategic scheduling.

He also has in-depth knowledge of maintenance, track construction and track safety.

Alkaisi is an alumnus of City College of New York with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He is recognized as a certified construction manager by the Construction Management Association of America and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.