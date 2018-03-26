HNTB’s Mendes a 2018 Shirley A. DeLibero Award recipient

Mendes received the honor during the 7th Annual Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation Awards breakfast. The Conference of Minority Transportation Officials hosted the event, HNTB said.

"COMTO is an extraordinary organization and I'm so honored and humbled to be recognized with this national award," Mendes said. "HNTB is proud to be a COMTO Industry Partner and we look forward to continuing the commitment to furthering COMTO's mission in workforce development and advancing the success of Historically Underutilized Businesses."

According to COMTO, the organization introduced the Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation awards in 2012, kicking off a new tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding women in transportation.

This year, COMTO recognized 15 women, including Mendes. HNTB said COMTO has honored more than 60 women as Women Who Move the Nation since the award's inception.

"Congratulations to Diana on this impressive and well-deserved honor," said Michael Sweeney, PE, HNTB Eastern U.S. Region president. "Diana's passion for advancing diversity and inclusion, the commitment she has made to COMTO and other industry organizations, along with her outstanding work on behalf of our clients and support of our employees embody HNTB's values."

COMTO operates with more than 30 chapters nationwide and members of COMTO serve in all sectors of the transportation industry, HNTB said.

As president of HNTB's Mid-Atlantic Division, Mendes manages six states and Washington, D.C. She is based in Arlington, Va., and works with clients throughout the U.S.

In addition to COMTO, Mendes is also active in several professional associations, such as the National Transit Institute and the American Planning Association. She is chair of the American Public Transportation Association's Legislative Committee and is a member of APTA's Executive Committee, HNTB said.

Mendes also was recognized with the 2017 Training Professional of the Year Award from the National Transit Institute and previously was Woman of the Year for WTS-Washington, D.C. chapter.