Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx issue RFPs for Hamilton LRT, Union Station projects

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx issued two Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the Union Station Enhancement project and the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

Prequalified teams from EllisDon Infrastructure Transit and Graham Construction & Engineering LP will compete to design build and finance the Union Station Enhancement project. IO and Metrolinx say these infrastructure upgrades are required to help accommodate increased capacity as part of the planned expansion of GO Transit rail service, which links into Union Station as the major transit hub in the city of Toronto.

The project calls for the replacement, expansion of tracks and platforms, as well as the development of a new of a new contiguous concourse area below, extending from York to Bay Street, providing an east-west functionality through the station.

IO and Metrolinx expect to select the preferred bidder in the winter of 2018.

Regarding the Hamilton LRT project, three shortlisted teams are putting together bids to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the project. The teams include CityLine Transit Group, Ei8ht Transit and Mobilinx.

The Hamilton LRT project includes the construction of 8.7 miles of new dedicated rapid transit from McMaster University through downtown Hamilton to Eastgate Square, 17 stops, the procurement of a light-rail fleet and the construction of an operations, maintenance and storage facility.

IO and Metrolinx expect a successful bidder to be named in 2019.