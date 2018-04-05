LIRR plans tie replacement, PTC and signal testing in early April

The next several weekends ahead will entail work for Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) crews on a series of projects to test East Side access signals and positive train control (PTC), in addition to tie replacement work.

Crews will take on tie replacement plans along the Reynold's Bridge, which stretches across the Reynolds Channel, a strait in Nassau County, N.Y., and connects Island Park to the city of Long Beach.

Testing will be performed April 6-9, and again from April 13-15, LIRR said. Crews will evaluate a new signal system at Harold Interlocking, which the railroad said is an important step for the East Side Access project that will connect the LIRR to the Grand Central Terminal.

"Positive Train Control is a major safety enhancement for the LIRR that is designed to eliminate the potential for human error to contribute to a number of types of derailments and train-to-train collisions," the railroad said.

The new signal system at the Harold Interlocking in intended to provide improved train service through the interlocking, which LIRR said is an essential piece of infrastructure containing several switches that route trains across the tracks that lead to Penn Station.

The new system, based on microprocessor technology, replaces an older hard-wired relay-based signal system, LIRR said.

Some LIRR train departure times may change, and train service on some branches will be modified to allow for crews to tackle the projects the East Side Access, PTC and Reynold's Channel Bridge projects, officials said.