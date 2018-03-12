MDOT MTA reopens subway following extended rail repair

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) reopened service along the entire system three days ahead of schedule on the morning of March 9.

MDOT MTA said rail replacement work needed on the Metro SubwayLink system was completed and crews were able to get the work done in time to relaunch service early.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allocated $2.2 million during the service closure to provide shuttle buses to maintain service for the Metro SubwayLink.

Metro SubwayLink customers were able to ride for free March 9 through March 11 as a thank you for their patience, officials said.

"Safety will always be our first priority," said MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn. "The decision to reopen the Metro SubwayLink system came after a thorough inspection of our tracks to ensure their safety and reliability. We are pleased to restore service to our riders earlier than originally planned and appreciate their patience during this time."

The Metro SubwayLink system recently underwent inspections of the rail work by MDOT MTA inspectors, Federal Transit Administration and State Safety Oversight inspectors, the agency said.

Track inspections were complemented by geometry car testing, which officials noted provides an additional assessment of track conditions.

MDOT MTA said it is set to complete additional rail work in the summer of 2018.