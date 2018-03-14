Mott MacDonald-SNC Lavalin JV awarded Federal Way Link extension contract

Sound Transit has awarded South County Transit Partners, a joint venture of Mott MacDonald and SNC-Lavalin, a design-build contract for the project management of its Federal Way Link Extension in the Seattle area, SNC-Lavalin announced.

The contract supports preconstruction work up to the award of the design-build contract or Phase 1, SNC-Lavalin said.

"We are very proud to be working with Sound Transit to deliver the Federal Way Link Extension for the citizens and communities of the Central Puget Sound region," said Ian L. Edwards, president, infrastructure at SNC-Lavalin. "Our team is driven by a desire to shape the world we live in and improve people's lives through sustainable, quality infrastructure. At SNC-Lavalin, we draw on our ability to address projects of any size, scale or complexity by using innovative solutions such as the ones used on our recent work expanding Vancouver's SkyTrain system."

The extension project is set to bring a 7.8-mile extension of a regional light-rail line with three elevated stations and is valued at $1.0 billion. It would also be Sound Transit's largest design-build contract so far.

The project will extend regional light-rail service from the Angle Lake Station to the Federal Way Transit Center.

New stations are planned near Kent Des Moines Road, South 272nd Street, and the Federal Way Transit Center, and would open for service in 2024, officials said.

During the project's first phase, SNC-Lavalin said South County Transit Partners will support work leading up to the execution of the design-build contract.

The project's second phase will entail design-build project management, and the joint venture is set to provide project management work during design and construction.

"This contract builds on the many years of solid design, project management, and construction management services that Mott MacDonald has provided to Sound Transit," said Nick DeNichilo, president and CEO of Mott MacDonald in North America. "We are pleased to be joining SNC-Lavalin in the latest phase of transit development in the Puget Sound region."

The design-build project management contract states that the team will be required to perform resident engineering, project controls and scheduling, change management, technical support and inspection, and quality assurance and quality control activities.

The Federal Way Link extension contract marks another of several projects the joint venture is working on for Sound Transit.