Next round of RTD G Line testing to focus on C&S systems

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) of Denver, Colo., has resumed testing on its G Line as of today, emphasizing the evaluation of its communication and signaling systems.

RTD its contractor, Denver Transit Partners (DTP), say commuter rail trains are being tested along the upcoming G Line between Union Station and Wheat Ridge, which will also pass through Northwest Denver, Adams County and Arvada.

RTD notes the testing will also analyze the communication of traffic and rail signals at railroad crossings.

Testing of one train is scheduled to take place from about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday during the first two weeks of January, and more testing may take place following that period, though officials say the majority of the work is set to be completed during this time.

"This is an exciting step as we move closer toward opening the G Line and providing the public with the service they have been so patient in awaiting," said RTD CEO and General Manager Dave Genova. "We continue to work closely in this process with all necessary authorities."

The G Line's opening date has not yet been announced, as officials said that decision will require the completion of testing and approval of crossing-gate technology by federal and local agencies. An administrative law judge with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved resumption of full testing Jan. 2.

The Federal Railroad Administration approved the grade crossings design in September, RTD said. A three-day hearing on the matter has been scheduled with the CPUC for March 12 and officials say the hearing could take place by Feb. 15.