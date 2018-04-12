NJ Transit moves forward with Elizabeth Station reconstruction

The project will deliver new inbound and outbound station buildings, longer platforms for additional boarding capacity and improved ADA accessibility, security and communications systems, NJ Transit said.
The NJ Transit Board approved the final design and construction contract with Anselmi and DeCicco at a value of $49.2 million. The Board also approved a contract for construction management services with WSP USA Inc., in the amount of $4.7 million. Officials estimate the total project cost is about $71 million, and construction is slated to wrap up in the summer of 2022.
"This project is a perfect example of the investments we are making to restore the rail system," said NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett. "A new, modern and efficient station capable of handling the demands of this important Northeast Corridor stop is critical. This project is emblematic of the turn-around we are beginning at NJ Transit."
The project's final design and construction will bring:
- New inbound and outbound station buildings
- Restored pedestrian tunnel
- Rebuilt high-level platforms to accommodate 12-car train boarding capacity
- Additional connections to the public right-of-way
- New platform canopies and climate-controlled platform shelters
- ADA accessibility improvements: two new elevators, two rehabilitated elevators and new ADA ramps
- New passenger communication systems and message signs
- Security systems
- Restored plaza area
- Installation of TransitArts elements