NYCT preps for NY Penn Station improvement project

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) New York City Transit (NYCT) will make structural repairs and station improvements at the 34 St-Penn Station subway complex starting May 20.

MTA said repairs will also be made on the Seventh Avenue 1, 2, 3 and Eighth Avenue A, C and E lines. Both stations will be open and service will be unaffected throughout the planned work, MTA said.

"Penn Station is a critical hub in the regional transit network, and the two subway stations within this complex are two of the busiest in our entire subway system," said NYCT President Andy Byford. "We simply cannot afford to have a major connection point like this fall into disrepair. This hub especially needs to be state-of-the-art, clean and easy to navigate – and it will be, once this important work is complete."

The contract for the projects was awarded in February 2018, and crews are set to perform significant repairs at the stations. Work will also include leak mitigation and repairs to the structural steel and concrete infrastructure such as station entrances, walls and ceilings.

Other enhancements include revamped electrical systems like cables, conduits, lighting boards, new flooring in mezzanine areas, new stair treads and illuminated handrails.

Two mezzanines will be bolstered with glass barriers, security cameras, LED lighting for increased light and energy efficiency, digital screens, and improved signage including digital, real-time service change and train information.

Three A, C and E Line entrances will receive new stairs, railings, lighting and electronic signage, MTA said.

Small areas may be closed temporarily as crews work on various sections, but some repairs will be performed overnight to reduce disruptions to customers. The affected station entrances for 34 St-Penn Station ace will be closed one at a time to enable consistent service.

MTA staff has conducted extensive outreach to local community boards, businesses, elected officials and other nearby stakeholders recently detailing the work, and signage at the affected stations and terminal areas will be posted ahead of the scheduled start to alert customers of the work, which is scheduled for less than eight months.