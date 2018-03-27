Ontario preps for expanded GO service

Ontario is adding new stations and performing upgrades across its GO network to prepare for additional all-day, two-way GO train service for commuters in the greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

Ontario is adding new stations and performing upgrades across its GO Regional Express Rail (RER) network to prepare for additional all-day, two-way GO train service for commuters in the greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

Transportation Minister Kathryn McGarry announced March 26 that Ontario will move forward with the next phase of work to build the province's GO RER system.

Ontario has boosted GO train service by more than 70 percent so far, adding about 800 train trips each week throughout the GO network than were offered in 2013.

In the weeks ahead, the province plans to begin the design-build process for six new GO stations and six new city of Toronto SmartTrack stations.

Upgrades will also be made to more than 20 existing GO stations, officials said, including renovations to station buildings, new bus loops, digital signage and other improvements.

The province will also take steps to begin the procurement of new maintenance facilities, trains, tracks and additional infrastructure needed to increase service offerings.

Weekly trips across the entire GO rail network are predicted to rise from about 1,100 in 2013 to nearly 6,000 by 2025, officials said. More all-day, two-way, 15-minute electrified GO service is planned for commuters throughout the region.