Plans for Downtown Bakersfield HSR station approved

The Bakersfield, Calif., City Council voted May 9 to approve the "Making Downtown Bakersfield" Station Area Vision Plan and Environmental Impact Report to continue revitalization efforts in the city.

The city, in partnership with the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), launched a station planning and community engagement campaign in 2015 to garner feedback from community members.

"The vote to approve this vision plan by my council colleagues demonstrates the City's commitment to working with high-speed rail and our continued investment into the future of Downtown Bakersfield," said Bakersfield City Councilmember Ward 2 Andrae Gonzales.

During the Station Area planning process, officials said the city analyzed opportunities and addressed challenges to develop a Vision Plan that focuses on multi-modal transportation, establishes an urban design and creates an economic development strategy fit for the projected growth downtown, officials said.

"The approval of this plan marks a significant milestone in the ongoing progress of the high-speed rail program and the partnership between the Authority and the City of Bakersfield," said Diana Gomez, CHSRA's Central Regional Director. "We look forward to working with the City to promote economic development and enhance multimodal connections."

The full contents of the Station Area Plan and Environmental Impact Report are available here.