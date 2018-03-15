SEPTA to begin Woodland Ave. bridge project

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is collaborating with the city of Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on the complete replacement of the Woodland Avenue bridge.

The bridge is located on Woodland Avenue between at 47th and 48th Streets, above the tracks for SEPTA's Media/Elwyn Regional Rail line, officials said. SEPTA trolley routes 11 and 36 use the bridge.

Street closures for the construction begin March 18. The project is currently set to wrap up in the summer of 2019.

The bridge, built in the 1920s, has experienced severe deterioration over time, SEPTA said. Weight restrictions are currently in place on the bridge due to its condition, and the replacement work is required to maintain safe, reliable trolley service, officials said.

The project is also set to entail work to rebuild street, trolley tracks and sidewalks. The new track is intended to reduce noise and eliminate rail joints, and new paving is also expected to decrease noise and vibration.

Normal construction hours during the project will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Some night work may be required to maintain the project schedule, officials said.