SEPTA to perform track maintenance on Chestnut Hill East Line

SEPTA crews and contractors are set to perform work starting April 7 as part of a series of projects intended to improve the authority's service.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) crews and contractors are set to perform work starting April 7 as part of a series of projects intended to improve the authority's service reliability along its Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail Line.

Train service will cease at Chestnut Hill East Stations for three consecutive Saturdays: April 7, April 14, and April 21, while the crews are at work, SEPTA said.

Crews are set to tackle the following plans:

Replace wood ties and timbers for a major undergrade bridge near Wayne Junction Station

Make structural repairs to a catenary structure damaged during a storm, which is located near the Wister Station

Install new platform walking surfaces at Wyndmoor Station

Trim trees along the entire Chestnut Hill East Line to restore sage electrical clearance around high voltage traction power lines

Perform track maintenance on curves at the Germantown Station

Soil boring and sampling track fill for analysis near Wyndmoor Station

Bridge painting and conducting structural inspections

Trenton Regional Rail Line trains that usually run through Center City to Chestnut Hill East Stations will end their routes at Temple University Station during this time, SEPTA said.

Customers who rely SEPTA Regional Rail are urged to use the Chestnut Hill West Line as an alternative option to complete their commutes between Center City and Chestnut Hill during the work period.