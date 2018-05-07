STV to design MBTA’s Green Line as part of consortium

The MBTA selected a winning bid for the Green Line Extension Nov. 17, 2017, from the joint venture of GLX Constructors.

STV, a transportation design firm, will serve as the lead designer for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's (MBTA) $1.3 billion Green Line Light Rail Extension (GLX) work.

The design firm is part of the design-build team led by the Fluor Corporation/Middlesex Corporation/Herzog Contracting Corp./Balfour Beatty joint venture (GLX Constructors), officials said.

The 4.3-mile extension will provide the communities of Cambridge, Somerville and Medford with a one-seat ride to downtown Boston. Construction is set to begin later in 2018, with revenue service expected to launch in 2021, officials said.

The project also entails the design and construction of a new vehicle maintenance facility, an administration building, a viaduct, six new stations, one relocated station, six bridges and a community path.

"The three communities where the Green Line Extension project is being constructed have been engaged in this process for nearly 20 years," said Mark Pelletier, STV's vice president and Boston office manager. "They are knowledgeable, passionate and excited to have public transportation being made available to them. We look forward to working with them, the MBTA, and the Fluor Middlesex/Herzog/Balfour Beatty team in making this project a reality."

The transportation authority said it expects the project to result in a decrease of 26,000 regional daily vehicle miles travelled.

Officials predict that daily ridership at the seven new GLX stations will hit 45,000 by 2030. Additionally, all GLX operations will take place within an existing railroad right-of-way, the 3.4-mile Lowell Line and 0.9-mile Fitchburg Line, minimizing the need to purchase additional ROW.

STV has previously performed work for the MBTA on the North Station Transportation Improvement Project and for the Greenbush Commuter Rail Restoration project, which was at the time the largest design-build project MBTA had taken on.