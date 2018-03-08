TEXRail breaks ground in Grapevine

A rendering of the Grapevine Main development on the TEXRail commuter rail route.

Ground was broken Wednesday in Grapevine, Texas, on the $105-million dining and entertainment complex on the TEXRail commuter rail line.

The Grapevine Main district is a public/private project to be built around a five-story old-style train station with 105-foot observation tower, 121-room hotel, shops, restaurants and meeting room spaces.

Construction on the project is underway at the corner of Main Street and Dallas Road in Grapevine's downtown area.

The segment of the 27-mile TEXRail commuter line on former Cotton Belt tracks connecting downtown Fort Worth with North Richland Hills, Grapevine and the airport is also under construction.

It is estimated to cost $330 million, with Grapevine sharing 10% of that.

Under the Fort Worth Transportation Authority, TEXRail is separate but will connect to Dallas Area Rapid Transit, which is building two other segments of the line.

Stadler Rail is building eight four-car articulated FLIRT3 DMUs. The first cars were delivered to Grapevine in October 2017. The station and hotel are scheduled to open in June 2019.

TEXRail service is expected to start in December.