TEXRail opens Fort Worth maintenance facility

The EMF for Tarrant County's forthcoming commuter rail line is located at 3137 E. Long Ave. Officials celebrated the grand opening with tours of the facility and of a TEXRail train.
"Watching this facility come together has been very gratifying," said Paul J Ballard, president and CEO of Trinity Metro. "The craftsmanship and quality of the equipment maintenance facility lay the groundwork for efficient TEXRail operations and maintenance."
Located on a 27-acre site, the facility building spans 53,000 square feet and includes three maintenance pits, two of which are indoor and one of which is located outdoors. The EMF also includes a train washing area.
Officials said all of TEXRail's eight train sets will be housed and maintained at the new facility. The EMF also features offices, a warehouse for storing parts and dispatch operations.
"TEXRail will be a premium commuter rail that will transform how people view train service," said Bob Baulsir, the senior vice president overseeing Trinity Metro's rail construction. "These trains have a European design that is very sleek and modern. What might surprise riders and residents is how quiet TEXRail is."