The Weitz Company to serve as design-build contractor on PHX SkyTrain project

Bombardier Transportation has tapped The Weitz Company as the design-build contractor for an extension to the PHX Sky Train® guideway and maintenance facility.

The project scope for Stage 2 includes a 2.5-mile extension to the airport's Rental Car Center, two new stations and an expansion of the system's maintenance facility to accommodate Stage 2 operations and train maintenance.

Bombardier Transportation will also add 24 cars to the fleet, in addition to upgrades to work completed during Stage 1.

The two companies have worked together previously to build the existing guideway system at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials noted.

"We are honored to be on Bombardier's team," said Kimberly Davids, general manager of The Weitz Company. "This is an exciting time for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as it embarks on a project that will improve mobility around the airport and enhance the overall passenger experience."

The extension of the PHX Sky Train is intended to provide airport passengers with more reliable, efficient access between airport facilities and the Rental Car Center.

The Weitz Company initially worked with Bombardier Transportation to build Stage 1 and 1A of the PHX Sky Train, which included 3.2-miles of dual lane guideway.

"I am excited to continue building our relationship with Bombardier and the airport that began during Stage 1," said Andrew Klem, project manager for The Weitz Company.

"Our proven safety, quality and management processes were key factors in the success of the previous stages, adding exceptional ride quality and reliability to an already robust Bombardier system. Our team is committed to providing the same level of customer service and product excellence on this project."

The design phase for the project's second stage launched in April and is set to continue through February 2019, when construction is expected to start. Stage 2 is scheduled to open in 2022, officials said.

The Stage 2 design-build team will include The Weitz Company; Deutsch Architecture Group; Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc.; Meade Engineering; and Kraemer Consulting Engineers. Officials said Wilson Electric; Commercial Air; Suntec Concrete; Perez; and Bell Steel are crucial trade partners.