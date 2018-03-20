TRC awarded contract with LACMTA

LACMTA has selected TRC Companies Inc., to provide services for the agency's environmental program.

The $35.1 million, three-year contract outlines that TRC will provide environmental waste handling and environmentally-related construction services, with the potential for two one-year options worth a total of $7.1 million, the company said.

"TRC was selected as the most qualified firm resulting from our highly competitive RFP process," said Cris Liban, LACMTA's executive officer for projects engineering. "Their technical expertise will be called upon as we upgrade our facilities and expand our system over the next few years."

LACMTA said TRC will work on task orders for the transportation authority's facility management and capital construction program. The contract marks the 13th consecutive year TRC has performed work for LACMTA on environmental infrastructure and transportation projects, including capital construction, energy efficiency and highway design work.

"TRC is pleased to support [LACMTA] as it upgrades the region's transportation infrastructure and provides enhanced mobility to the region's 9.6 million residents," said David Zarider, TRC senior vice president. "We have assembled a great team of subcontractors that will deliver superb service and bolster [LACMTA's] inclusivity goals."

SunWest Engineering Constructors of Chino, Calif., is one such subcontractor. SunWest is a certified LACMTA minority business enterprise, the company noted.

"We recognize the tremendous business opportunity presented by this contract and look forward to working with the TRC team to help Metro meet its strong commitment to the environment, " said Pam Lawrence, president of SunWest's owner.