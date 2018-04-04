Two RFQs issued for GO rail expansion project

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have issued two Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for the next phase of the GO Regional Express Rail (RER) expansion.

One RFQ is for interested parties to design, build and finance two of the Stations and Off-Corridor projects. The projects - new Regional Express Rail (RER) Stations and Smart Track Stations - are part of a larger, system-wide plan to improve GO Transit service.

The RFQs outline the scope of work required for both projects, which includes new station buildings or pavilions, trackbed and grading, platforms, new parking, pedestrian access (tunnel or overpass) and public realm improvements.

The second RFQ is to design build, finance, operate and maintain the GO Rail expansion project. The scope of work required includes operation of train services including train driving, timetable planning, train control and dispatch for all operators across the GO-owned network, design, build, finance, integration, maintenance of the railway corridor (civil infrastructure, tracks, electrification, signaling), refurbishment, maintenance, servicing and cleaning of all rolling stock and procurement of new rolling stock, construction of new maintenance and train storage and/or layover facilities, reconstruction of Union Station track and platforms and compliance with Metrolinx safety, security and emergency management policies.

These projects are part of the province's GO RER, which provide faster and more frequent service on the GO Transit rail network with electrification on core segments, including the Union Pearson Express. The program will provide new travel choices for commuters, significantly increase transit ridership, cut journey times and help manage congestion across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

"Ontario continues to place a priority on creating better travel choices for commuters, and on increased transit ridership, shorter journey times and less congestion across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. GO RER will make service on the GO Transit Rail network faster and more frequent, making commuting easier and raising quality of life for Ontarians," said Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure.