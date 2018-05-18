WMATA orders evaluation of Silver Line concrete

Following the release of a federal complaint against Universal Concrete Products, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has ordered an independent contractor to evaluate the condition of the concrete panels being used in the construction of its Silver Line phase II stations.

WMATA General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld made the announcement May 17. The transit authority seeks to identify remedies that meet engineering specifications in addition to the agency's own internal safety standards, a statement said.

According to a report by radio station WTOP, the agency is aware that defective concrete panels have been installed at five new Silver Line stations.Though the agency is not responsible for the construction of the Silver Line, WMATA will eventually accept the new infrastructure into the regional system upon completion and resolution of all outstanding issues, officials said.

"Based upon the recently unsealed federal complaint against Universal Concrete Products, it's necessary for [WMATA] to look at this with our own independent contractor to ensure whatever remedies are applied to the concrete are ultimately safe for our passengers and our employees," Wiedefeld said. "We will continue to work collaboratively with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority as they oversee the construction of the Silver Line project, but let me be clear: [WMATA] is committed to ensuring that any remedies are paid for by those responsible, and that taxpayers and Metro customers are protected."