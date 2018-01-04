Amtrak begins next phase of NY Penn Station work

Amtrak's next series of track renewal projects in New York Penn Station will kick-off Jan. 5.

Amtrak's next series of track renewal projects in New York Penn Station will kick-off Jan. 5, with updated scheduled train operations beginning on Jan. 8.

The upcoming work is part of the Infrastructure Renewal program; the majority of which officials say will be carried out on weekends.

The program is still set to wrap up on May 28, 2018, with small adjustments to Amtrak and commuter train weekday operations at New York Penn Station.

Taking place in the area of Track 15, the project mandates a segment of concrete demolition and replacement, which officials note is similar to work done on Track 10 during the summer of 2017. Track 18 also requires localized concrete demolition with complex steel hardware replacement and rail renewal, Amtrak said.

Amtrak also plans to replace three turnouts in "C" Interlocking, which directs Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road trains to routes heading east and to Sunnyside Yard.

During the summer of 2017, Amtrak expedited its Infrastructure Renewal program at New York Penn Station, which is one element of the passenger railroad's plan to modernize stations and infrastructure along the Northeast Corridor.