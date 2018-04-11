Amtrak outlines summer renewal work

Amtrak will continue its Infrastructure Renewal program at New York Penn Station this summer, performing reconstruction work on The Empire Tunnel and the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge, as well as carrying out renewal work on Track 19.

The Empire Tunnel provides train access between Upstate New York and New York Penn Station, Amtrak said, while the work on Track 19 is expected to improve service reliability for commuters.

Officials estimate the total cost of the projects is between $45 million and $50 million.

The work will require certain trains to be rerouted from New York Penn Station to Grand Central Terminal beginning May 26 and continuing through Sept. 4, Amtrak said.

The schedules have yet to be finalized, and Amtrak said commuters will see fewer service interruptions than they experienced last summer.

The work scheduled for Track 19 will begin June 8 and continue through July 20.

"Amtrak is continuing to prioritize updating the infrastructure in and around New York Penn Station to improve our service reliability," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and COO Scot Naparstek. "We thank our partners for their coordination and flexibility as we continue this important and necessary work."

Work on the Empire Connection will include the replacement of track in the Empire Tunnel, as well as replacing crossties, grade crossings and 8,000 feet of continuous rail, Amtrak said.

The Spuyten Duyvil Bridge will get updated mechanical and electrical equipment, which Amtrak says has been corroded by the effects of Hurricane Sandy.

Track 19 at New York Penn Station will undergo replacement work for three turnouts and see a total ballasted track and wood tie track replacement.

Amtrak kicked off its Infrastructure Renewal at New York Penn Station during the summer of 2017 and continued the work in early 2018. The passenger railroad explained that full replacement work is needed in these areas where some of the infrastructure dates back to the 1970s.