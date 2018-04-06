Ontario commits to funding Toronto-Windsor high-speed rail

Ontario has committed an initial investment of more than CA$11 billion (US$8.6 billion) to make high-speed rail service between Toronto and Windsor a reality as early as 2025.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was at Info-Tech in London on April 6 to highlight the investment that the province said would connect communities and create jobs and economic growth across Southwestern Ontario.

"We have to be bold and visionary right now and invest in the kind of future we know we are capable of. This is just no time for government to sit still and let opportunities pass Ontario by. The best time to build high-speed rail was 30 years ago. The second best time is right now, so we are taking action. We are going to build this line — because high-speed rail is going to unlock so many benefits for people and businesses across Southwestern Ontario," said Premier Wynne.

The province says electric-powered trains will move at speeds of up to 250 kph (155.3 mph) on a combination of existing track and new, dedicated rail corridors.

Phase 1 of the project between Toronto and London would reduce travel times to an estimated 73 minutes and include station stops at London, Kitchener, Guelph and Toronto Union Station, with a connection to Pearson International Airport. The Phase 2 service will add stops in Windsor and Chatham.

WSP is working on an environmental assessment of Phase 1 of the project.