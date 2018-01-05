Parsons adds Ryan to rail team

Jennifer Ryan, a longtime rail project engineer and winner of Railway Age's inaugural Women in Rail award , has joined Parsons as a Senior Project Manager, Rail, in the corporation's Irvine, Calif., office.

Ryan will focus on the pursuit and delivery of large rail transit projects and support major rail transit and industrial rail design projects.

Ryan has more than 28 years' experience in rail and transit planning and design, as well as management of major programs and projects, most recently as Senior Rail Engineer with the North County Transit District. She has served on multiple large transit projects nationally, bringing her strong project delivery skills and Federal Transit and Railroad Administration knowledge to projects from Seattle to Southern California, and Atlanta.

She has worked on all phases of rail transit work, from long-range planning to project and program planning, design, and construction, including startup and systems integration. Her construction manager/general contractor and design-build procurement strategy expertise is a key element in her project delivery programs and cost containment efforts.

Ryan previously was Sound Transit's Sounder Commuter Rail Program Manager for the Lakewood Extension in the mid-2000s, and she designed the conceptual alignments for the Orange, Yellow, Red, and Green light rail transit lines for TriMet in the Portland, Ore., area in the 1990s.

Ryan is professionally affiliated with the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA); the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the American Public Transit Association.

She has also served as a member of the board for San Diego and Portland chapters of the Women's Transportation Seminar. She earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Oregon State University, and is a registered professional engineer in California, Washington, and Georgia.