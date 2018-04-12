Aecon consortium selected for Finch West LRT project in Toronto

Mosaic Transit Group has been selected by Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario as the preferred proponent for the Finch West Light Rail Transit project in Toronto, Ontario.

Mosaic Transit Group has been selected by Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario as the preferred proponent for the Finch West Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Toronto, Ontario.

Mosaic Transit Group includes Aecon, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and CRH Canada Group Inc. Each member of the consortium is an equal partner in the equity and construction of the project, officials said.

Aecon and ACS Infrastructure each have a 50 percent interest in the 30-year maintenance agreement for the LRT project.

Financial close and the start of construction are expected to take place during the second quarter of 2018, officials said.

"Aecon continues to demonstrate proven capabilities to secure and deliver large-scale, complex infrastructure projects," said John M. Beck, president and CEO, Aecon Group Inc. "We look forward to working with Metrolinx, Infrastructure Ontario and our partners to execute this world-class project. The Finch West LRT will be a significant addition to Toronto's transit system and Aecon is pleased to play a key role in connecting communities across the Greater Toronto Area."