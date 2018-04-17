CTA celebrates new South Terminal at 95th Street Station

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel greets workers during the opening ceremony of CTA’s new South Terminal at the 95th Street Station.

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Board Chairman Terry Peterson and CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr., celebrated on April 15 the opening of the first of two new bus and rail terminal facilities at 95th Street.

Officials said the terminal's completion is a milestone for a $280 million CTA project to bring about a modernized 95th/Dan Ryan station on the city's South Side.

The existing 95th/Dan Ryan station, which opened in 1969, has been closed as part of the authority's plan to build a second bus and rail facility, the North Terminal, in place of the existing facility.

The 95th/Dan Ryan station is one of the agency's busiest stations, serving more than 20,000 bus and rail passengers per day, CTA said.

"When it is completed, the new 95th/Dan Ryan station will provide a better experience for our customers by providing safer passenger access to buses and trains, and expanding passenger facilities that will lead to a modern, safe and pedestrian-friendly transit center," Carter said. "This project continues on time and on budget and will be fully completed in 2018."

The new 95th/Dan Ryan station is set to feature wider bus lanes, sidewalks and waiting areas for bus passengers, as well as an elevated pedway above 95th Street that will link the North Terminal and the South Terminal.

The revamped station will also include new elevators and escalators, expanded rail platforms, bus tracker and train tracker signs.

Officials say the South Terminal opened on time and on budget, and a new North Terminal is now under construction and scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2018.

More than 1,000 CTA and Pace connecting bus trips are made at the station on a typical weekday, officials said.