HNTB adds Booth as transit planning director

HNTB Corporation has tapped Michael Booth, AICP, as the firm's new transit planning group director and associate vice president. He is based in HNTB's Chicago office.

Booth brings more than three decades of experience, the firm said, and focuses on major transportation, transit and infrastructure capital projects. He has worked on project management for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and other transit agencies, as well.

In his new position, Booth is tasked with leading the firm's Chicago transit planning practice, focusing on service and delivery for transit and rail clients throughout the region, as well as serving as a project and program manager for various transit projects.

Booth is also expected to provide support to HNTB's transit and rail clients throughout the U.S.

"Michael's extensive experience in project and program management and knowledge of the transit market locally enables him to deliver innovative solutions to transit agencies throughout Chicago," said Mark Becherer, PE, HNTB Chicago office leader and vice president. "He is a proven team-builder who understands what it takes to bring together the right resources to deliver on our clients' most complex projects and programs."

Before joining HNTB, Booth worked mainly on regional and national transit projects and served as a program and new starts manager on two major commuter rail projects in the Midwest. HNTB notes Booth also led the federal grant process for Sound Transit's Federal Way Link light rail extension in Seattle.

Booth also has significant experience with project compliance with the Federal Transit Administration, the Federal Highway Administration and other federal agencies.

Booth is an alumnus of Seattle Pacific University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in urban planning. He also has a certification in community planning from the University of Washington, HNTB said.

In Chicago, the firm currently is working on significant infrastructure projects for the region, such as serving as lead designer and providing construction oversight services for the CTA's Wilson Station reconstruction project.