Lunda Construction low bidder for Southwest LRT project

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced May 7 three recent low bids for new civil projects totaling about $1 billion.

Lunda Construction, TPC's wholly-owned subsidiary, is the managing partner in a joint venture that was the low bidder for the Minneapolis-based Southwest Light Rail Transit project from Eden Prairie to Downtown Minneapolis, with a bid of about $800 million.

The project includes a 14.5-mile extension of the METRO Green Line and entails building new light-rail infrastructure, including 44 bridges, two cut-and-cover tunnels and 15 new stations.

The line is set to be part of an integrated system of transitways, linking with the METRO Blue Line, the Northstar Commuter Rail line and future transitways.

Another wholly-owned subsidiary, Frontier-Kemper Constructors, was the low bidder for a $109 million tunneling project in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, officials said.

TPC was the low bidder for the Rehabilitation of the Broadway Bridge above the Harlem River in New York City, with a bid of about $93 million.

All of the projects are expected to be awarded within 60 days and should launch immediately following the awarded contracts.