MARTA names Parker sole finalist for GM role

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has selected Atlanta transit executive Jeffrey A. Parker as the sole finalist in its search for a permanent general manager and CEO.

MARTA said state law requires a 14-day waiting period before the transit authority's Board of Directors can vote to confirm Parker's appointment and extend an official offer to him.

The transit authority held nationwide search, carried out by Krauthamer & Associates, which singled out 18 candidates with experience in transportation and other business sectors.

The MARTA Board of Directors selection committee also interviewed 11 of those candidates during the past few months.

"As we step into a new chapter as an agency, there was remarkable unanimity among the board that Jeffrey Parker is the right person to lead us over the road ahead," said MARTA Board of Directors Chairman Robert L. Ashe.

Currently, Parker is serving as vice president at HNTB Corporation and leads the firm's Atlanta office. Prior to his time at HNTB, Parker led the Connecticut Department of Transportation and was previously senior director of Transportation for MARTA. Parker has also managed transit operations in Boston, Mass.

"His background, his familiarity with Metro Atlanta, and his ability to plan and execute big projects make Mr. Parker the perfect fit for this agency," Daniels said.

Parker succeeds former General Manager and CEO Keith Parker—to whom he has no relation—who departed from the transit authority in the fall of 2017 to serve as president of Goodwill of North Georgia.