Ottawa LRT gets provincial funding boost

Ottawa's Light Rail Transit (LRT) project is getting a CA$50 million ($US38.9 million) boost for its work that will extend the line.

Bob Chiarelli, minister of Infrastructure, was in Ottawa May 3 to announce that the province of Ontario will provide up to $50 million to the construction of a 3.4 km (2 mile) extension of the Trillium line to a new terminus station in Ottawa's Riverside South community.

The funds are in addition to the more than $1 billion the province has previously invested in the Stage 2 LRT project, officials said.

The Ottawa Stage 2 LRT project is jointly funded by Canada, Ontario and the city of Ottawa.

It will add more than 40 kilometres (24.8 miles) of light-rail and 24 new stations to the line by extending the Confederation Line to the east and west and the Trillium Line to the south, including a spur to the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.