Friday, May 04, 2018

Ottawa LRT gets provincial funding boost

Written by 
Ottawa LRT gets provincial funding boost City of Ottawa

Ottawa's Light Rail Transit (LRT) project is getting a CA$50 million ($US38.9 million) boost for its work that will extend the line.

 

 

Bob Chiarelli, minister of Infrastructure, was in Ottawa May 3 to announce that the province of Ontario will provide up to $50 million to the construction of a 3.4 km (2 mile) extension of the Trillium line to a new terminus station in Ottawa's Riverside South community.

The funds are in addition to the more than $1 billion the province has previously invested in the Stage 2 LRT project, officials said.

The Ottawa Stage 2 LRT project is jointly funded by Canada, Ontario and the city of Ottawa.

It will add more than 40 kilometres (24.8 miles) of light-rail and 24 new stations to the line by extending the Confederation Line to the east and west and the Trillium Line to the south, including a spur to the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

Related Articles

back to top

Get the latest rail news

The inside scoop from RT&S, IRJ and Railway Age on and off the track. Join our email list.

Rail Resources

More Rail Resources

Member Login