Réseau de transport métropolitain rebranding itself as exo

The Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) officially rebranded itself as exo May 23.

The organization manages train, paratransit and bus services for Quebec's Greater Montréal area, focusing on the North and South shores.

The RTM came about nearly a year ago after the merger of 14 entities into a single organization. The similarity of names and acronyms used by public transit agencies in Montréal caused confusion among the public as to which body was responsible for providing which services, officials said, and it was decided that a new brand image was necessary.

The name exo was chosen due to its simplicity and ease of pronunciation, officials explained.

"Exo remains the same organization with the same team and mission: moving people in an efficient and enjoyable manner while targeting service excellence by being proactive and flexible," said Raymond Bachant, exo's director general. "This identity is a promise to innovate for a reliable public transit system and efficient transportation that meet our customers' expectations."

The prefix "exo" means "outer," which officials said references the territory the organization serves: Greater Montréal.

exo has operated regular public train and bus transit services, including paratransit services, since June 1, 2017. The exo network includes six train lines, 62 stations, 237 bus routes, 52 taxi-bus routes and 71 park-and-ride lots.