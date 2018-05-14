TriMet moves MAX project into final phase

Work being performed as part of the Making Transit Better initiative.

As TriMet's Providence Park MAX Improvements project moves into its final phase, the agency has announced that its MAX Blue and Red lines resumed regular service May 12.

The project, part of TriMet's Making Transit Better initiative, enhanced a section of the MAX tracks built in the mid-1990s as part of the Westside Light Rail Project.

"We thank our riders for their patience and understanding during the six-day disruption necessary for the bulk of the project," TriMet said.

Crews replaced switches and sections of rail on SW 18th Avenue, in addition to using updated construction methods and materials to improve the track bed and the drainage for switch machines, officials said.

"We took advantage of the MAX shut down through the area to move several poles that hold up the overhead power wire at the Providence Park eastbound platform, which is needed for the future Press Blocks development," TriMet said. "TriMet staff also completed heavy duty track maintenance and station cleaning in the area."

Crews are expected to complete the improvements this week, installing durable grout next to the rails and replacing Belgian Block bricks to establish a smooth street surface near the rails.

SW 18th Avenue will remain closed through May 18 as the final work is completed, TriMet said.

The project, estimated to cost about $1 million, is expected to boost MAX service reliability through Downtown Portland, providing more options to keep trains moving if a disruption occurs.

As part of TriMet's efforts to improve its transit service and MAX on-time performance, the agency said it is handling several major replacements and upgrades necessary for its light-rail system.

"The next project may be as soon as this fall. We will alert riders ahead of time as the project comes together," TriMet said.