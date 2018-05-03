UTA Board recommends Meyer as interim executive director

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees recommended on May 2 the appointment of Steve Meyer to serve as UTA's interim executive director.

The committee recommended that Meyer begin in the interim role effective May 8. His appointment will be reviewed May 23 by the entire UTA Board of Trustees, UTA said.

With more than 35 years of experience in the transportation industry, Meyer would oversee the transit authority's operations while Utah Governor Gary Herbert works to appoint a new three-member commission to lead UTA.

Following the commission's appointment, the team is expected to hire a permanent executive director.

UTA stated that Meyer has taken part in some of Utah's critical transportation planning and construction projects, including the completion of UTA's FrontLines 2015 project.

FrontLines 2015 added 70 miles of new FrontRunner and TRAX rail to the UTA system. The major project wrapped up under budget and two years earlier than planned.

As a UTA employee since 2002, Meyer most recently served as the transit authority's acting vice president of operations. He is an alumnus of the University of Idaho and holds a degree in civil engineering. He is also a licensed professional engineer.

Before joining UTA, Meyer spent 12 years with transportation consulting firms, five years with state and local transportation agencies and three years with a construction contractor, UTA explained.