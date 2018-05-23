DHS issues NOFO for security grants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity for eight DHS preparedness grant programs, totaling $1.6 billion.

There are a total of $198 million in grants available in three categories related to rail activities. These include:

The Intercity Passenger Rail – Amtrak Program, which will provide $10 million to protect critical surface transportation infrastructure and the traveling public from acts of terrorism and increase the resilience of the Amtrak rail system.

The Port Security Grant Program, which will provide $100 million to help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management and maintain or reestablish maritime security mitigation protocols that support port recovery and resiliency capabilities.

The Transit Security Grant Program, which will provide $88 million to owners and operators of transit systems to protect critical surface transportation and the traveling public from acts of terrorism and to increase the resilience of transit infrastructure.

"The administration remains committed to strengthening the security and resilience of our state and local communities," said DHS Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen. "The DHS grant programs are flexible by design and will be used to help address evolving threats. They will go toward building and sustaining capabilities across all levels of government and the whole community to maximize preparedness."

More information on the grants is available at www.dhs.gov and www.fema.gov/grants.