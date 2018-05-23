FRA plans June 4 webinar to discuss PTC grants

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) will host a webinar on June 4 aimed at helping those seeking funding for the recently announced positive train control (PTC) grants.

The administration will award $250 million of its available PTC grant funding with applications for the grants due by July 2. The funding under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program was authorized by the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act and funded through the 2018 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The June 4 webinar is one of a series of outreach efforts FRA representatives are participating in to provide assistance. FRA representatives spoke as part of a May 21 American Public Transportation Association webinar and will also participate in a May 30 American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association webinar.

"Safety is our top priority, and in light of PTC's upcoming deadline, FRA has for the first time asked associations to hold webinars for their members. We are continuing an aggressive outreach strategy and remain steadfast in seeking to help railroads implement PTC in a timely manner," said FRA Administrator Ronald L. Batory. "Our goal is to help eligible applicants optimize their applications in competing for the available grant funding."

Eligible applicants for the grants include: a state, group of states, interstate compact, public agency or publicly chartered authority established by one or more states; a political subdivision of a state; Amtrak or intercity rail passenger operators; a Class II railroad or Class III railroad; and others. Eligible projects include: back office systems; wayside, communications and onboard hardware equipment; software; equipment installation; spectrum; any component, testing and training for the implementation of PTC systems; and interoperability.

When: June 4

Time: 12:30-1:30 pm Eastern

Register: https://www.fra.dot.gov/Page/P1117

FRA says it encourages questions to be submitted in advance.