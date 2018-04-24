LACMTA completes Blue Line crossing safety project

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) wrapped up a project to increase pedestrian safety at more than two dozen Blue Line crossings following approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

The $31.5 million project began in November 2015 and is part of a larger $1.2 billion effort to upgrade the Blue Line, which is LACMTA's oldest and most frequently used light-rail line. Work performed at the 27 crossings included new pedestrian swing gates and crossing gates, new and wider walkways, new continental crosswalk pavement striping, ADA curb ramps and roadway improvements, as well as the installation of improved signage.

LACMTA explains that the Blue Line, unlike more recent rail projects, was built almost entirely at street level and includes one stretch that runs parallel to active freight tracks.

"These new improvements will make the Blue Line safer to access and bring the line up to the specs found on other [LACMTA] light-rail lines," wrote LACMTA in a blog post.

LACMTA expects to ramp up improvement work on the Blue Line in 2019, which will require extended closures of the line. The closures will allow for the project to be completed by October 2019 instead of repetitive closures of the line during a two to three year time period.