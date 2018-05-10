PANYNJ testing body scanners at PATH station

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) officials will be conducting a pilot security screening program this Thursday and Friday at the World Trade Center PATH station.

PANYNJ says the pilot program is part of its ongoing evaluation of new technology to ensure the highest level of safety for the traveling public across all agency facilities.

The pilot program features a high-tech body scanning unit called Evolv Edge, designed to help authorities detect firearms, explosives or other weapons. The unit will be operational at the WTC PATH site from 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on each of the testing days. Public participation in the test is voluntary.

This is the first time this particular screening equipment has been tested publicly at a Port Authority facility. Previously it has been tested at Port Authority Police Department headquarters in Jersey City in a controlled environment. According to the manufacturer, Evolv Technology, the detector can screen up to 600 people an hour.

"The idea behind this pilot program is to evaluate another resource available to us in the effort to ensure the continuing protection and security of the traveling public," said Port Authority Chief Security Officer John Bilich.