AAR’s Hamberger to retire in early 2019

Edward R. Hamberger, president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads (AAR), has announced his upcoming retirement from the organization in early 2019.

Hamberger's announcement comes after more than 20 years of service, making him the longest-tenured head of the 84-year-old association. He has concentrated for more than four decades on the nation's transportation policies, improving infrastructure and enhancing the U.S. rail network, AAR said.

"It has been a privilege to help one of America's vital industries – freight rail – navigate through a period when the fundamentals of Washington, the economy and our industry have evolved," Hamberger said. "From protecting the economic framework that revitalized America's railroads to clearing the path to developing and deploying new safety technologies, I am extremely proud of the work we have done together over the last two decades, none of which would have been possible without the leadership of our members and the hard work of AAR's dedicated staff."

Hamberger said he is confident that his successor will position the industry to meet future challenges.

"With safety and investments at all-time highs, AAR's new leader will play a significant role in advancing a flourishing, transformational industry that drives the nation's economy," Hamberger added.

The association has selected executive search firm Korn Ferry to lead the search for Hamberger's successor.

"Ed Hamberger has been a forceful advocate for freight railroads and will leave behind a powerful legacy in Washington and in the industry," said Jim Squires, Chair and Chairman of the AAR Board of Directors and president and CEO of Norfolk Southern Railway. "Ed helped expand and strengthen our industry's voice on transportation, infrastructure and technology in Washington, and I look forward to the AAR continuing to be a powerful voice."

The association also called Hamberger "one of the most effective transportation policy advocates in the United States," noting that he was was called to testify before Congress as head of the AAR more than 85 times.

Before he joined the association, Hamberger worked for more than 20 years at executive and legislative levels, including as the assistant secretary of governmental affairs at the U.S. Department of Transportation and as the general counsel at the National Transportation Policy Study Commission.