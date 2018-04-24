Brian Barr named SVP of mechanical and engineering

Brian Barr will serve as CSX's new senior vice president of engineering and mechanical.

CSX Corporation has announced the appointment of Brian Barr, vice president of mechanical, to serve as the company's new senior vice president of engineering and mechanical.

In his new role, Barr will continue to focus on the service and safety efforts he led in the mechanical department while leading the engineering team, CSX said.

Barr will report to Ed Harris, executive vice president of operations.

"Brian is a veteran railroader and proven leader, having helped produce record operating results for CSX by improving locomotive reliability and car availability, lowering costs and increasing efficiency," said James M. Foote, president and CEO. "I'm extraordinarily proud of his many accomplishments and am more confident than ever in our operating team's ability to further drive safety improvements, enhance the customer experience and capitalize on the many significant opportunities ahead."

Barr joined CSX in 2002, and had moved up through the ranks to plant manager in Selkirk, N.Y., assistant division manager in Atlanta, Ga., division manager in Huntington, W.V., and then chief mechanical officer for the Southern Region before being named vice president of mechanical.

Barr's appointment to senior vice president is effective immediately, CSX said.