Caric, Landreth elected to NRC Board

The National Railroad Construction & Maintenance Association (NRC) has announced its board election results, adding two new members to the NRC board in 2018.

The new appointees are George Caric, vice president of marketing, Stella-Jones Corporation (Stella-Jones), and Dave Landreth, vice president and general manager, Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. (Kiewit).

The NRC also re-elected two incumbents who ran to continue their service to the board: Marc Hackett, director, Loram Maintenance of Way, Inc., and Scott Norman, senior vice president, Herzog Contracting Corp.

Caric's railroading career began in 1985 when he started as a sales manager for Koppers Inc. Between 1999 and 2010, he served as the vice president of business development for RailWorks Corporation, which took place from 1999 to 2005, and Tangent Rail, from 2005 to 2010.

Caric has served as the vice president of marketing at Stella Jones since 2010. The NRC also notes that he is a past president of the Railway Tie Association and serves as a current board member of the Canadian Association of Railway Suppliers.

"My role as a member of the NRC Board will be to listen to our members for input on perfecting our product offerings to the industry as railroads and transits look more to the construction and supply industries for innovation to improve their infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of a growing freight and transit market," Caric said. "I look forward to working to continue the growth and success of the NRC."

Landreth brings with him four decades of railroad industry experience, the NRC said. He has held a leadership role since being promoted from laborer to foreman in 1980. His duties as a leader have expanded to include managing numerous projects and subsequently various railroad construction companies throughout the western U.S. and Eastern Canada.

Landreth recently joined Kiewit and is involved with multiple projects across North America, the NRC notes.

"I want to thank Larry Laurello for nominating me to sit on the NRC Board and Jim Hansen for his support," Landreth said. "I consider this an honor."

Hackett, who was re-elected, thanked all members who participated in the recent election.

"I appreciate the support as we continue our efforts to create opportunities for our member companies and work to engage the next generation of railroaders," Hackett said.

Norman, also a re-elected member, said he has been honored to sit on the NRC Board for the past six years, representing both the railroad industry and Herzog Contracting Corp.

"I would like to thank the NRC members for electing me to serve for my final three-year term," Norman said.

"NRC membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of the slate put forward by the nominating committee," said Mike Choat, president of Railroad Control Limited and incoming NRC Chairman, in an email to NRC members. "I'd like to thank all of those who submitted statements this year for their continued dedication to the success of the NRC and the entire rail construction and maintenance industry."

Chris Daloisio, vice president of Railroad Construction Co. of South Jersey, Inc., and outgoing NRC Chairman, said he was happy to see so much interest from members in joining the NRC Board.

"The nominating committee did a fantastic job putting together the slate," Daloisio said. "I'd like to welcome George and Dave to our board and thank Marc and Scott for continuing their service."

The 2018 NRC Board of Directors are listed below:

• Mike Choat, Railroad Controls Limited (Incoming chair)

• Chris Daloisio, Railroad Construction Co. of South Jersey (Outgoing chair)

• Jim Hansen, Herzog Railroad Services (Incoming vice chair)

• Steve Bolte, Danella (Incoming secretary-treasurer)

• Bill Dorris, J-Track (Past chair)

• Dave Bergstrom, Ragnar Benson

• Danny Brown, CTE Rail

• George Caric, Stella-Jones

• Joe Daloisio, Railroad Construction Company

• Russ Gehl, Holland

• Scott Goehri, HDR

• Marc Hackett, Loram Maintenance of Way

• Nate Henderson, RJ Corman Railroad Group

• Dave Landreth, Kiewit

• Scott Norman, Herzog Contracting Corp.

• Bill Reimer, R&R Contracting

• Kevin Riddett, RailWorks

• Wiggie Shell, GREX

• Jody Sims, Stacy and Witbeck

• Daniel Stout, STX Railroad Construction services

• Kirk Bastyr, Progressive Railroading, Board observer

• Mischa Wanek-Libman, RT&S/Simmons-Boardman Publishing, Board observer