Dewberry welcomes former NJ Transit executive director

Dewberry has added Steven H. Santoro, former executive director of New Jersey Transit, as its new director of rail and transit.

During his 18 years spent at NJ Transit, Santoro managed 11,000 employees and a combined annual operating and capital budget totaling about $3 billion. NJ Transit is the third largest such agency in the U.S. and transports nearly one million passengers per day, Dewberry notes.

As director of rail and transit, Santoro is expected to enhance Dewberry's practice, mentor employees, grow relationships with rail and transit agencies and help bring projects to a point of client satisfaction.

Santoro joined NJ Transit in 2000, and in 2007 he was named as the agency's assistant executive director of capital planning/programs. He then managed multiple departments at the agency, including planning, project management, construction management and infrastructure engineering, Dewberry said.

Before he joined NJ Transit, Santoro was previously vice president for New York operations with a multi-office engineering and consulting company.

"We welcome Steve Santoro to Dewberry with open arms," said Craig Johnson, president of Dewberry's northeast operations. "My colleagues and I look forward to his guidance and significant experience implementing complex rail and transit programs here in the Northeast and anticipate his keen insight in further expanding our practice in the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and beyond. We are humbled and excited that he chose to make Dewberry his next home."

Santoro is an alumnus of Rutgers University, where he received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering in 1975.

In 2017, Santoro was recognized with the Service to the People Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers, Dewberry said.

The American Council of Engineering Companies also honored him with its Distinguished Service Award in 2016.