ENSCO appoints two to Engineering Division

ENSCO, Inc. has announced two new appointments April 27. Ruben D. Peña B. has been selected to serve as director of Government Surface Transportation to its Applied Technology and Engineering Division staff, and Robert Coakley has been tapped for the role as director of Business Development in the Applied Technology and Engineering Division.

In his new role, Peña is expected to develop customer relationships and leverage the company's safety and security technology capabilities for all methods of surface transportation.

"We are enthusiastic about the addition of Ruben Peña to ENSCO's rail technology staff," said Jeff Stevens, vice president of the Applied Technology and Engineering Division. "He brings more than 25 years of experience successfully leading new programs in railway safety and security with U.S. federal agencies, and passenger and freight railways around the world."

Prior to joining ENSCO, Peña served as the director of marketing and business development at Transportation Technology Center, Inc. in Pueblo, Colo.

He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University and is involved in several industry associations, officials said.

In Coakley's new position, he is responsible for all business development activities for ENSCO rail technology solutions for the passenger, transit and freight rail markets.

"Robert Coakley is a valuable addition to our rail technology business development staff," said Jeff Stevens, vice president of the Applied Technology and Engineering Division. "He brings more than 10 years of experience developing new business in the global rail industry work and track inspection equipment sector, which will be a major asset to our growth objectives."

Before he joined ENSCO, Coakley served as director of sales and marketing at Nordco, Inc. He brings experience in sales, marketing and customer service positions at a variety of product and service companies, officials said. Coakley holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.