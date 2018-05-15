Gallagher named senior program manager for HNTB’s transit and rail practice

HNTB Corporation has added Vincent Gallagher, PE, to its team as a senior program manager in the firm's national program management and construction management practice for transit and rail, and senior vice president.

Gallagher is based in HNTB's Philadelphia office, overseeing the firm's program management growth by helping transit systems nationwide to identify and access federal funding used to modernize and expand services, HNTB said.

"Vince is a proven leader in helping transit agencies nationwide adhere to federal policies and procedures to access funding they need to help meet current and future demand for transit services," said Thomas J. Spearing III, HNTB's national transit program management and construction management practice leader, and senior vice president. "His knowledge and experience working with federal agencies is of great value to transit agencies and important to our team as we consult on policy issues and changes."

Gallagher brings more than four decades of project management experience with another consulting firm that included leading projects with the Federal Transit Administration, Federal Railroad Administration and Amtrak.

He has previously worked with transit agencies in Washington, D.C., Orlando, Boston and several other major cities, with a combined project value of more than $15 billion.

His background also includes work on projects for the Amtrak Gateway Program and with New Jersey Transit's Superstorm Sandy recovery program, HNTB said.

Gallagher is a professional engineer in Delaware, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. He is an alumnus of Villanova University with a degree in civil engineering.

He is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers, American Public Transportation Association and the Construction Management Association of America.