Gannett Fleming appoints Mulqueen to Board

Gannett Fleming, Inc., has elected Bryan P. Mulqueen, PE, to its Board of Directors effective Jan. 1.

Mulqueen is an executive vice president and Transit and Rail Global Business Line director. He is based in the firm's Raleigh, N.C., office.

Officials said Mulqueen has overseen challenging, high-profile transit and rail projects across the U.S. and Canada during his career, which spans more than three decades.

"Bryan's appointment to our Board of Directors demonstrates his value to our organization and he will be an asset in guiding Gannett Fleming's future growth, diversification, and success," said Bob Scaer, PE, Gannett Fleming chairman and CEO. "His recognized industry acumen, vision, and ability to solve his clients' most compelling issues will continue to drive Gannett Fleming forward."

Throughout his time at Gannett Fleming, Mulqueen has managed several projects, including his current role on the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project in North Carolina, the Caltrain Modernization Program Management Services project in California, the Metrolinx project in Toronto, as well as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority On-Call Services project in Washington, D.C.

As the Transit and Rail Global Business Line director, Mulqueen pushes forward the delivery of services to the transit industry, including planning through design, construction management and operations, Gannett Fleming said.

Mulqueen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the American Public Transportation Association and is involved with the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association and the American Society of Civil Engineers.